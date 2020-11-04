ValuEngine Downgrades FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Sell

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

ValuEngine lowered shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

FVCB stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.40. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

