ValuEngine Downgrades Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ra Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ra Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.19.

Shares of Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Ra Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

