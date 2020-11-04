ValuEngine Lowers Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.