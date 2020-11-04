ValuEngine Upgrades HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of HPR opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

HighPoint Resources’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, November 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 26th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 16th.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.50. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

