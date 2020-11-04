Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of VCYT opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,268 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

