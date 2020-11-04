Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.18. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.11 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

