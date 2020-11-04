Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.26% of Vicor worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 106.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $155,226.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $157,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,166 shares of company stock worth $2,825,855. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial increased their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.76 and a beta of 0.80. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

