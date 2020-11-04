Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.67. Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 18,040 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.33.

About Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

