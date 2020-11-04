Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.80 ($48.00).

VOS opened at €32.30 ($38.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The firm has a market cap of $567.32 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 52 week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.68.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

