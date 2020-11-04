Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTRE. TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Watford has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $685.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Watford by 277.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Watford by 53.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Watford by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

