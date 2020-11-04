We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $310.21 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

