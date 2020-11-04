We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

