WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

