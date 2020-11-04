WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

