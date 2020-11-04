Wedbush Trims trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $1.60

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $2.00 to $1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.30. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

