West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $303.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

