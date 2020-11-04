WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

WLDBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS WLDBF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,182. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

