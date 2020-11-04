World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

