Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Xerox by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Xerox by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 24,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,926,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,313,497 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

XRX opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

