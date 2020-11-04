Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Yamaha Motor from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.