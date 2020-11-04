Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) to post sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assertio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.65 million. Assertio reported sales of $55.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.61 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.60 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assertio.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.34 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 117.10% and a negative return on equity of 153.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Thursday, August 20th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of ASRT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 185,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.13. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit