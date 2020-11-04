Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) to post sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assertio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.65 million. Assertio reported sales of $55.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.61 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.60 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assertio.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.34 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 117.10% and a negative return on equity of 153.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Thursday, August 20th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of ASRT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 185,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.13. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.