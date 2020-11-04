Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

