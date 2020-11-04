Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.29.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.73 million, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 112,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harmonic by 1,898.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Harmonic by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 302,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.