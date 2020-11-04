Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.52.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 268,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

