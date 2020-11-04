Zacks Investment Research Lowers Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Parsons stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.11. Parsons has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, COO Carey A. Smith bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,259. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $181,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 17.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 7.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

