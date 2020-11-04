Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of OSIS opened at $81.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 207.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.