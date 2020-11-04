Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.14 ($91.93).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is €80.59 and its 200 day moving average is €65.55.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

