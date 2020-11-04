Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.14 ($91.93).

FRA:ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.55. Zalando SE has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

