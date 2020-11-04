Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.14 ($91.93).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €80.59 and its 200-day moving average is €65.55. Zalando SE has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

