Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.14 ($91.93).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.55. Zalando SE has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

