Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €94.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €94.00 ($110.59) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.14 ($91.93).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.55.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.