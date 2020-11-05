$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $897.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.99.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

