103,905 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

