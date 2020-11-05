2,842 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $223.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

