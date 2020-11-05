3,107 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Novartis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 239,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NVS opened at $83.76 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.