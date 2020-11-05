31,351 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 580.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 466,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 397,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,022 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit