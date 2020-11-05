3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.24. 3,696,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,712,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $261,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in 3D Systems by 28.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 3D Systems by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,391 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

