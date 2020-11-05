6,429 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

NYSE BSX opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

