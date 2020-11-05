7,240 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 180.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $70.11.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.