7,700 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $66.41.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

