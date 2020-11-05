Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

