Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.