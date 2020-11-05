Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $277.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $37,349.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 543,073 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

