Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ACER opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

