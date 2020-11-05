Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 71.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,730,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171,568 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,114,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.