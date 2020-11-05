Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337,101 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

