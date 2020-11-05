Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 3,018 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,589 shares of company stock worth $8,189,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,080.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.93 and its 200-day moving average is $878.72. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.