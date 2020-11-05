Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 46,871 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,871 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,941.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE:XYL opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

