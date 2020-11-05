Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

