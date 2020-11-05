Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ATNM opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $153.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

